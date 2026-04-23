Join Insurance Brokers And Agents Of Silicon Valley (IBASV) to connect with peers, grow your practice, and stay current on what’s shaping our industry 🤝.Membership InformationAnnual membership dues are $125 for individual members and $225 for corporate/vendors and are billed on a calendar-year basis (January 1 – December 31).Membership in IIABCal, the State Association, is not required to join IBASV. However, IBASV and IIABCal maintain a collaborative relationship and share a commitment to strengthening the independent agent, broker, company, and affiliate community throughout California.Questions about membership?Contact Gabe Ramirez:(925) [email protected]