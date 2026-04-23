Insurance Brokers And Agents Of Silicon Valley

Insurance Brokers And Agents Of Silicon Valley

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Our mission

Insurance Brokers and Agents of Silicon Valley connects insurance professionals to foster collaboration, education, and community engagement, enhancing the industry while supporting local initiatives and events like the Bocce Tournament.
Past events
Past events
Insurance Brokers And Agents Of Silicon Valley's Bocce Raffle 2026
Raffle
Insurance Brokers And Agents Of Silicon Valley's Bocce Raffle 2026
Apr 23, 8:00 - 4:17 PM PDT
IBA SILICON VALLEY BOCCE TOURNAMENT
Event
IBA SILICON VALLEY BOCCE TOURNAMENT
Apr 23, 10:00 - 2:00 PM PDT
565 University Ave, Los Gatos, CA 95032, USA
More ways to support us
Insurance Brokers And Agents Of Silicon Valley's Memberships
Membership
Insurance Brokers And Agents Of Silicon Valley's Memberships
Join Insurance Brokers And Agents Of Silicon Valley (IBASV) to connect with peers, grow your practice, and stay current on what’s shaping our industry 🤝.Membership InformationAnnual membership dues are $125 for individual members and $225 for corporate/vendors and are billed on a calendar-year basis (January 1 – December 31).Membership in IIABCal, the State Association, is not required to join IBASV. However, IBASV and IIABCal maintain a collaborative relationship and share a commitment to strengthening the independent agent, broker, company, and affiliate community throughout California.Questions about membership?Contact Gabe Ramirez:(925) [email protected]
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Our website

https://www.ibasv.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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