Integrityfirst Inc

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Jackals Outreach

The mission is to help individuals develop their potential and achieve success academically, athletically, financially, socially, and professionally by fostering integrity, motivation, responsibility, hope, perseverance, confidence, and sportsmanship. The Jackals players are more than just athletes—they are community leaders who embody these values. By interacting with students, they provide real-life examples of overcoming challenges and achieving success. Through our programs, students learn essential life skills such as teamwork, leadership, and resilience. We go beyond basketball, emphasizing the importance of education, character development, and positive choices in both their personal and academic lives.