Integrityfirst Inc
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Integrityfirst Inc

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Integrityfirst Inc

Our mission

IntegrityFirst Inc empowers youth through sports, focusing on character development and community engagement. We aim to create opportunities for athletes to grow, compete, and succeed while fostering a positive impact in the community.

Events
Events
Park Play with Pros Jackson Taylor
Event
Park Play with Pros Jackson Taylor
Jun 29, 9:00 AM - Jul 3, 12:00 PM EDT
10th &, Washington St, Jamestown, NY 14701, USA
Get your tickets
Park Play with Pros Celoron
Event
Park Play with Pros Celoron
Jul 20, 9:00 AM - Jul 24, 12:00 PM EDT
21 Boulevard Ave, Jamestown, NY 14701, USA
Get your tickets
3-on-3 Basketball Tournament 2026
Event
3-on-3 Basketball Tournament 2026
Aug 14, 4:00 PM - Aug 16, 6:00 PM EDT
W 11th St & Lafayette St, Jamestown, NY 14701, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Donate to make a difference
Donation
Donate to make a difference
$0 of $20,000 goal
Donate today
Park Play with Pros Sponsorships
Donation
Park Play with Pros Sponsorships
$0 of $4,000 goal
Donate today
Lake Erie Jackals Cares Program
Donation
Lake Erie Jackals Cares Program
Help show the youth of our community that we care about them. Combine elements of teamwork, pinpoint passing, timing and finishing as the Lake Erie Jackals bring hope to our community through the game of basketball. With precise timing, #IntegrityFirst will pass a youth organization free admission tickets--to be distributed in advance of the home game--where your organization will receive Alley-Oop Recognition. It’s a slam dunk. Your Alley-Oop will provide a youth organization/group access to one of our family friendly, affordable home games.
Donate today
Jackals Outreach
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Jackals Outreach
The mission is to help individuals develop their potential and achieve success academically, athletically, financially, socially, and professionally by fostering integrity, motivation, responsibility, hope, perseverance, confidence, and sportsmanship. The Jackals players are more than just athletes—they are community leaders who embody these values. By interacting with students, they provide real-life examples of overcoming challenges and achieving success. Through our programs, students learn essential life skills such as teamwork, leadership, and resilience. We go beyond basketball, emphasizing the importance of education, character development, and positive choices in both their personal and academic lives.
Learn more

Our website

https://www.lakeeriejackals.com/

Contact information

[email protected]

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