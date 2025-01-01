Interested Nurses Political Action Committee
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Our mission
The Interested Nurses Political Action Committee (INPAC) advocates for nurses' interests in New Jersey through political engagement, aiming to influence healthcare policy and promote a compassionate healthcare system for all.
Events
Events
Event
INPAC 2026 Fundraising Event
Jun 14, 2:00 - 4:00 PM EDT
31 Gates Ave, Chatham Township, NJ 07928, USA
Get your tickets
Our website
https://www.njsna.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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