International Association Of Lions Clubs

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GJL Carnival Tokens

Welcome to our online shop 🛍️Every purchase you make directly supports our mission. By token purchase , you help us achieve our goals and positively impact our community. Thank you for supporting our mission — your contribution is invaluable.No cash value. Once purchased tokens may only be used for food and games during the Grand junction Lions Club Carnival. Cash may not be used directly for any games or food during the carnival- only the tokens. Get your tokens for the Grand Junction Lions club Carnival and Best of Luck!Thank you for your support of the Grand Junction Lions Club !!