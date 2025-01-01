International Fire Foundation
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International Fire Foundation

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International Fire Foundation

Our mission

The International Fire Foundation supports communities and first responders affected by disaster by providing emergency support, long-term recovery education, and step by step recovery.
More ways to support us
Shelter Solutions
Custom
Shelter Solutions
After a disaster, many families and victims have limited options. By offering your estate on a temporary basis, or permanent donating a property to our organization; property donations may be used for short to long term housing solutions while the original home undergoes vital and necessary repairs.Please connect with our housing administrator for donations.
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In Kind Donation
Custom
In Kind Donation
Gifts of services, materials, or value added to the programs that align with our organizational mission and values.
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Membership
Donation
Membership
Join our membership!IFF matches members with local community leaders to get involved and connect with your community. If and when things happen in your community, be the first to know, and the first to respond to help those in need. If you or your family becomes affected at any point, membership dues become funds to support your recovery. Any affected community IFF member has access to IFF emergency response teams and support staff 24/7 after disaster to navigate the entire recovery process.The IFF network of community leaders includes over 250 retired fire officers and chiefs ready to support your local community and connect you to a rebuild project, upgrade project, fundraiser or simply support the neighborhood.All membership levels are the same. If you would like to contribute more for your monthly membership donation, you may; donation above the $10 level is not required to join our member program. The funds established as the membership donation, the more resources and funding are available to you and your family in an affected community.Reach out today to see how you can get involved!
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Our website

https://fireguide.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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