International Fire Foundation

Donation

Membership

Join our membership!IFF matches members with local community leaders to get involved and connect with your community. If and when things happen in your community, be the first to know, and the first to respond to help those in need. If you or your family becomes affected at any point, membership dues become funds to support your recovery. Any affected community IFF member has access to IFF emergency response teams and support staff 24/7 after disaster to navigate the entire recovery process.The IFF network of community leaders includes over 250 retired fire officers and chiefs ready to support your local community and connect you to a rebuild project, upgrade project, fundraiser or simply support the neighborhood.All membership levels are the same. If you would like to contribute more for your monthly membership donation, you may; donation above the $10 level is not required to join our member program. The funds established as the membership donation, the more resources and funding are available to you and your family in an affected community.Reach out today to see how you can get involved!