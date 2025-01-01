International Virginia Woolf Society

International Virginia Woolf Society

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Our mission

The International Virginia Woolf Society promotes scholarship and appreciation of Woolf's work, fostering a global community through events, publications, and resources that celebrate her literary contributions and influence.
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International Virginia Woolf Society Membership
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International Virginia Woolf Society Membership
Please note: Zeffy, our new payment platform, will ask you to add a percentage to your donation. THIS IS OPTIONAL, and you can easily change the amount to 0%. We will not be charged if you do not opt to pay this extra fee. Membership benefits include:IVWS Annual BibliographiesThe Woolf Society NewsletterIVWS Online Member DirectoryAccess to events and recordings affiliated with the Society, such as the Woolf Salons, lectures, readings, etc.News and updates about the Annual Woolf Conferences and other relevant opportunities and resourcesPrint and Electronic subscription to the Virginia Woolf MiscellanyWe are happy to report that IVWS is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization. This means that membership dues and donations to IVWS are tax-deductible for U.S. taxpayers.
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Suzanne Bellamy Travel Fund
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Suzanne Bellamy Travel Fund
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Support the International Virginia Woolf Society by donating via check. Your contribution sustains conferences, publications, and community programs that deepen engagement with Woolf’s life, works, and legacy. The IVWS is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization. Donations are tax-deductible for U.S. taxpayers.
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Our website

https://v-woolf-society.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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