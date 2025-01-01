Membership

International Virginia Woolf Society Membership

Please note: Zeffy, our new payment platform, will ask you to add a percentage to your donation. THIS IS OPTIONAL, and you can easily change the amount to 0%. We will not be charged if you do not opt to pay this extra fee. Membership benefits include:IVWS Annual BibliographiesThe Woolf Society NewsletterIVWS Online Member DirectoryAccess to events and recordings affiliated with the Society, such as the Woolf Salons, lectures, readings, etc.News and updates about the Annual Woolf Conferences and other relevant opportunities and resourcesPrint and Electronic subscription to the Virginia Woolf MiscellanyWe are happy to report that IVWS is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization. This means that membership dues and donations to IVWS are tax-deductible for U.S. taxpayers.