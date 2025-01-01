Donation

ITS Fundraising Spring 2026

🌟 Join us in Creating Change! 🌟Ipswich Travel Softball is the home of the youth softball program for players grades K through 8. Our players are introduced to softball by teaching them the fundamentals in a fun and safe environment while continuously advancing their skills throughout the program. Here at ITS we know that change starts with people like you. Every act of kindness, every dollar, and every moment of your time brings us closer to achieving our mission. How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar counts. Contribute now to help us reach our goal.Share: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact.Volunteer: Your time and skills can make an impact too.Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.