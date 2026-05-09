Ironwood Ridge High School Football Booster Club

26-27 Football FAIR Share Program
The 26-27 Football FAIR Share Program helps cover essential costs like player gear, team meals, coaching tools, and game-day needs, so every Nighthawk can fully take part in the season. 🏈Your FAIR Share support goes directly to the Ironwood Ridge High School football program and strengthens our shared commitment to hard work, teamwork, and school spirit.Complete this form to:Submit your FAIR Share contribution 💙Confirm player and family informationStay connected with Booster Club updates