Ironwood Ridge High School Football Booster Club

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2026 IRHS Football Sponsors

Ironwood Ridge Football needs your help! The football booster club is the primary fundraiser for the Ironwood Ridge football program. All funds collected support Ironwood Ridge football. You can make a tax deductible donation (Check with your tax advisor as to which option works best for our situation.) The Ironwood Ridge football team is already working hard to prepare for another season, and we have highexpectations for the coming year. Please unite with us, and support Ironwood Ridge football by purchasingone of the following Sponsorship options.