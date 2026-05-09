Ironwood Ridge High School Football Booster Club
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Ironwood Ridge High School Football Booster Club

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Ironwood Ridge High School Football Booster Club

Our mission

The Ironwood Ridge High School Football Booster Club supports student-athletes by enhancing their football experience through fundraising, community engagement, and organizing events that foster teamwork and celebrate achievements.
Events
Events
2026 IRHS Football Gear Order
Custom
2026 IRHS Football Gear Order
Apr 2 - Jun 13 | 2 dates & times
Learn more
2026 FROSH End of Season Banquet
Event
2026 FROSH End of Season Banquet
Nov 12, 6:00 - 7:00 PM MST
2475 W Naranja Dr, Oro Valley, AZ 85742
Get your tickets
2026 Varsity End of Season Banquet
Event
2026 Varsity End of Season Banquet
Dec 2, 6:00 - 7:00 PM MST
2475 W Naranja Dr, Oro Valley, AZ 85742
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
2026 IRHS Football Calendar Fundraiser
Donation
2026 IRHS Football Calendar Fundraiser
Thank you so much for helping our athletes this year.Your contribution will help us feed the athletes and coaches.It will help us donate safety equipment and it will help us with things like transportation and gear and FOOD!All the food!
Donate today
2026 IRHS Football Sponsors
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2026 IRHS Football Sponsors
Ironwood Ridge Football needs your help! The football booster club is the primary fundraiser for the Ironwood Ridge football program. All funds collected support Ironwood Ridge football. You can make a tax deductible donation (Check with your tax advisor as to which option works best for our situation.) The Ironwood Ridge football team is already working hard to prepare for another season, and we have highexpectations for the coming year. Please unite with us, and support Ironwood Ridge football by purchasingone of the following Sponsorship options.
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26-27 Football FAIR Share Program
Membership
26-27 Football FAIR Share Program
The 26-27 Football FAIR Share Program helps cover essential costs like player gear, team meals, coaching tools, and game-day needs, so every Nighthawk can fully take part in the season. 🏈Your FAIR Share support goes directly to the Ironwood Ridge High School football program and strengthens our shared commitment to hard work, teamwork, and school spirit.Complete this form to:Submit your FAIR Share contribution 💙Confirm player and family informationStay connected with Booster Club updates
View membership

Our website

https://www.ridgefootball.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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