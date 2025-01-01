Donation

The Andi "Boosh" Bushati Memorial Fund

Andi "Boosh" BushatiIrvington H.S. Class of 2022————————Dear Friends, Family, and Community,We are writing with heavy hearts to honor the life of our beloved Andi—someone who meant so much to so many.Andi was the kind of person who brought light wherever he went. He loved being outside, spending time with his friends, and being part of the Irvington High School athletic community. Whether it was soccer, wrestling, football, or lacrosse, Andi gave everything he had—not just to the game, but to the people around him.That same spirit carried with him to Bucknell, where he became just as loved by his friends and community. The same energy, kindness, and loyalty that defined him in Irvington continued to shape the relationships he built there. He made people feel seen, supported, and valued—no matter where he was.He was compassionate, selfless, and endlessly supportive. Andi always put others before himself, making sure everyone around him felt included, cared for, and valued. He had a way of making people laugh, lifting spirits even on the hardest days. Even while quietly battling brain cancer, he never complained or sought pity. Despite everything he was facing, he remained the same Andi—strong, positive, and full of life.In his honor, we are raising funds through the Irvington Bulldog Booster Club (IBBC). All proceeds will go toward a special project dedicated to Andi’s memory—one that reflects his love for athletics, community, and the joy he brought to others.If you feel moved to support, please make a donation on the following page. Every contribution, no matter the size, is deeply appreciated and will go toward creating something meaningful in Andi’s name.In addition, we will be following up in approximately six months to share how the funds raised have been dedicated in Andi’s honor, along with an update on the impact of your generous donation.Thank you for helping us celebrate Andi’s life and carry his spirit forward. Your support means more to us than words can express.With gratitude,The Bushati FamilyIf you prefer, checks can be sent to: Irvington Bulldog Booster Clubc/o Amy Kilbury, Treasurer 43 Jaffray Park, Irvington, NY 10533Memo: Andi Bushati Memorial Fund.