Irvington Bulldog Booster Club
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Irvington Bulldog Booster Club

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Irvington Bulldog Booster Club

Our mission

The Irvington Bulldog Booster Club supports student-athletes by enhancing their sports experience through fundraising, community engagement, and providing resources for athletic programs, fostering school spirit and pride in the Irvington community.
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IBBC Online Store
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IBBC Online Store
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The Andi "Boosh" Bushati Memorial Fund
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The Andi "Boosh" Bushati Memorial Fund
Andi "Boosh" BushatiIrvington H.S. Class of 2022————————Dear Friends, Family, and Community,We are writing with heavy hearts to honor the life of our beloved Andi—someone who meant so much to so many.Andi was the kind of person who brought light wherever he went. He loved being outside, spending time with his friends, and being part of the Irvington High School athletic community. Whether it was soccer, wrestling, football, or lacrosse, Andi gave everything he had—not just to the game, but to the people around him.That same spirit carried with him to Bucknell, where he became just as loved by his friends and community. The same energy, kindness, and loyalty that defined him in Irvington continued to shape the relationships he built there. He made people feel seen, supported, and valued—no matter where he was.He was compassionate, selfless, and endlessly supportive. Andi always put others before himself, making sure everyone around him felt included, cared for, and valued. He had a way of making people laugh, lifting spirits even on the hardest days. Even while quietly battling brain cancer, he never complained or sought pity. Despite everything he was facing, he remained the same Andi—strong, positive, and full of life.In his honor, we are raising funds through the Irvington Bulldog Booster Club (IBBC). All proceeds will go toward a special project dedicated to Andi’s memory—one that reflects his love for athletics, community, and the joy he brought to others.If you feel moved to support, please make a donation on the following page. Every contribution, no matter the size, is deeply appreciated and will go toward creating something meaningful in Andi’s name.In addition, we will be following up in approximately six months to share how the funds raised have been dedicated in Andi’s honor, along with an update on the impact of your generous donation.Thank you for helping us celebrate Andi’s life and carry his spirit forward. Your support means more to us than words can express.With gratitude,The Bushati FamilyIf you prefer, checks can be sent to: Irvington Bulldog Booster Clubc/o Amy Kilbury, Treasurer 43 Jaffray Park, Irvington, NY 10533Memo: Andi Bushati Memorial Fund.
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2026 Homecoming Program Business Ads *DUE AUG 1st*
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2026 Homecoming Program Business Ads *DUE AUG 1st*
We are excited to invite you to be a part of our high school homecoming program by purchasing an advertisement space. This is a fantastic opportunity to showcase your business to our community, support our school, and connect with students, parents, and alumni. Your contribution will help make our homecoming event a memorable experience for everyone involved.By placing an ad in our program, you not only promote your business but also demonstrate your commitment to supporting Irvington Athletics and the IBBC. We offer a variety of ad sizes and options to fit your budget and marketing needs.This brochure will be distributed at all the homecoming games which are TBD.NEW this year we will be posting a digital version on our website that will also be shared with our supporters through email. Thank you for considering this opportunity to partner with us. We look forward to featuring your business in our homecoming program!The program is a 8" x 10" Color Glossy brochure.Here is: Link to last year’s BrochureGO BULLDOGS!!!
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Our website

https://irvingtonbulldogboosterclub.com/home

Contact information

[email protected]

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