Donation

Support Isabella County Child Advocacy Center

🌟 Join us in Creating Change! 🌟At Isabella County Child Advocacy Center, we know that change starts with people like you. Every act of kindness, every dollar, and every moment of your time brings us closer to achieving our mission. Through our free services, we are committed to providing a safe and welcoming environment that supports children and their families by offering community prevention programs, child forensic interviews and proactive initiatives to address child abuse and neglect.When you become a support Isabella County Child Advocacy Center, your gift helps ensure that services are always available when a child needs them. ICCAC annually provides over 170 forensic interviews and teaches prevention education to nearly 1,500 local public school students.Your support helps provide:Safe, child-centered forensic interviewsAdvocacy and support for children and familiesPrevention education across Isabella CountyYour generosity stays local and directly supports children in our community.