Islamic Relief At Utd
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Our mission
Islamic Relief at UTD is dedicated to alleviating poverty and providing humanitarian aid through community engagement, education, and outreach, fostering compassion and support for those in need locally and globally.
Past events
Past events
Event
Sign Up - Islamic Relief 5K
Apr 18, 9:00 - 2:00 PM CDT
2801 E Spring Creek Pkwy, Plano, TX 75074, USA
More ways to support us
Donation
Sadaqah Seekers
$27,667 of $50,000 goal
Donate today
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IR Zip-Ups
Pay for your IR Zip-Up through this link!
View shop
Donation
RAHMA-IRUTD Campaign
$25 of $1,000 goal
Donate today
Our website
https://irutd.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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