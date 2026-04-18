Islamic Relief At Utd

Islamic Relief At Utd

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Our mission

Islamic Relief at UTD is dedicated to alleviating poverty and providing humanitarian aid through community engagement, education, and outreach, fostering compassion and support for those in need locally and globally.
Past events
Past events
Sign Up - Islamic Relief 5K
Event
Sign Up - Islamic Relief 5K
Apr 18, 9:00 - 2:00 PM CDT
2801 E Spring Creek Pkwy, Plano, TX 75074, USA
More ways to support us
Sadaqah Seekers
Donation
Sadaqah Seekers
$27,667 of $50,000 goal
Donate today
IR Zip-Ups
Shop
IR Zip-Ups
Pay for your IR Zip-Up through this link!
View shop
RAHMA-IRUTD Campaign
Donation
RAHMA-IRUTD Campaign
$25 of $1,000 goal
Donate today

Our website

https://irutd.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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