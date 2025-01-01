Donation

Donate towards Bright Horizon Academy

Join us in shaping the next generation of leaders through faith, knowledge, and service. Your support for Bright Horizon Academy ensures our students excel academically, grow spiritually, and contribute positively to the world around them. Together, we can make a lasting impact!Why Your Contribution Matters:Islamic schools like Bright Horizon Academy are more vital than ever in today’s world. We provide a nurturing environment where students are deeply rooted in their Muslim identity and valuable contributors to society. Your donations directly support initiatives that transform lives.Bright Horizon Academy, San Diego is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Donations to BHA are Zakaat eligible and are tax deductible (EIN: 47-0899158).