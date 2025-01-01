islamic society of new river valley

islamic society of new river valley

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Our mission

The Islamic Society of New River Valley fosters a welcoming community for worship, education, and connection, enhancing spiritual growth and cultural understanding through various programs and initiatives in Blacksburg, VA.
More ways to support us
Reviving Our Blessed Masjid
Donation
Reviving Our Blessed Masjid
$7,420 of $245,000 goal
Donate today
Donation
Dar al-Qur’an (دار القرآن) Classroom
$0 of $45,000 goal
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Donation
Siraj (سراج) Library
$0 of $100,000 goal
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Our website

https://home.isnrv.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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