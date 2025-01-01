islamic society of new river valley
Subscribe
Donate
Our mission
The Islamic Society of New River Valley fosters a welcoming community for worship, education, and connection, enhancing spiritual growth and cultural understanding through various programs and initiatives in Blacksburg, VA.
More ways to support us
Donation
Reviving Our Blessed Masjid
$7,420 of $245,000 goal
Donate today
Donation
Dar al-Qur’an (دار القرآن) Classroom
$0 of $45,000 goal
Donate today
Donation
Siraj (سراج) Library
$0 of $100,000 goal
Donate today
Our website
https://home.isnrv.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
Powered by