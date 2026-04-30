Isthmus Montessori Academy Inc
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Our mission
Isthmus Montessori Academy fosters a nurturing environment for children to develop independence, creativity, and a love for learning through the Montessori method, preparing them for lifelong success in a diverse and inclusive community.
More ways to support us
Donation
9th Grade IMA IMC Trip Fundraising Campaign
$985 of $3,300 goal
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Piece by Piece
$0 of $500,000 goal
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Donation
Montessori Model UN Conference - Thailand 2026
$2,170 of $10,000 goal
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Our website
https://www.isthmusmontessoriacademy.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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