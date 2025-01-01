Ithaca South Hill PTA

Donation

South Hill PTA Staff Appreciation

Staff Appreciation Week is May 4-8! 🍎While our spring fundraisers have been a great boost to the PTA's general finances, this is an opportunity for anyone who prefers to donate directly to South Hill PTA's funds for Staff Appreciation Week. This year we have surveyed our staff to make sure our budget is spent for maximum impact, and our goal is to meet their wish list as best we can! Catered meals and coffee are very popular - as are the more simple gifts of appreciation like thoughtful cards from the kids. We are also inviting caregivers to tackle some wish list items on the playground with a service project day, South Hill Spring Clean, on May 3rd (please RSVP if you'd like to attend!). Kids are welcome! For any students that are able to attend along with their caregivers that day, we have a special art assignment that will be part of how Staff Appreciation Week kicks off the next day on Mon May 4th!