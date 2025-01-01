Ithaca South Hill PTA

Ithaca South Hill PTA

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Our mission

The Ithaca South Hill PTA enhances student experiences by fostering community engagement and supporting educational initiatives. They organize fundraisers like the Krispy Kreme sale to provide resources for teacher appreciation and school events.
More ways to support us
Krispy Kreme Shop
Shop
Krispy Kreme Shop
Welcome to our Spring 2026 Krispy Kreme sale! 🍩☕As our last fundraiser of the year, this coffee & doughnut sale will support a strong finish to the spring semester with things like teacher appreciation and field day, and will put us in a great position to kick off the new academic year with more resources later this fall. Please place your orders any time between now and the end of the day on 4/22! Orders will be available for pick up on Weds 4/29 at South Hill in the afternoon and evening(Please note that orders will not be sent home with students)Thank you for supporting South Hill PTA- GO HAWKS!❤️❤️❤️❤️
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South Hill PTA Staff Appreciation
Donation
South Hill PTA Staff Appreciation
Staff Appreciation Week is May 4-8! 🍎While our spring fundraisers have been a great boost to the PTA's general finances, this is an opportunity for anyone who prefers to donate directly to South Hill PTA's funds for Staff Appreciation Week. This year we have surveyed our staff to make sure our budget is spent for maximum impact, and our goal is to meet their wish list as best we can! Catered meals and coffee are very popular - as are the more simple gifts of appreciation like thoughtful cards from the kids. We are also inviting caregivers to tackle some wish list items on the playground with a service project day, South Hill Spring Clean, on May 3rd (please RSVP if you'd like to attend!). Kids are welcome! For any students that are able to attend along with their caregivers that day, we have a special art assignment that will be part of how Staff Appreciation Week kicks off the next day on Mon May 4th!
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Our website

https://southhillpta.givebacks.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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