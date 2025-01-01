Itsdoable
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Our mission
Itsdoable unites the community through events like the DownEast Music Festival, raising funds for programs that support youth through sports, education, and hunger relief initiatives, fostering growth and connection in Eastern North Carolina.
Events
Events
Event
DownEast Music Festival - Friday Night
Jul 24, 9:30 PM - Jul 25, 12:00 AM EDT
454 N Old Carriage Rd, Rocky Mount, NC 27804, USA
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Event
DownEast Music Festival - Saturday Outdoor Festival
Jul 25, 5:00 - 11:00 PM EDT
600 Independence Dr, Rocky Mount, NC 27804, USA
Get your tickets
Our website
https://www.itsdoable.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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