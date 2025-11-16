Ivy Incorporated
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Ivy Incorporated

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Ivy Incorporated

Our mission

Ivy Incorporated empowers underserved communities through educational programs and workshops. By bridging educational gaps, we foster growth and opportunity, ensuring a brighter future for all. Join us in making a meaningful impact.
Events
Events
Pink on the Green Charity Golf Tournament
Event
Pink on the Green Charity Golf Tournament
Sep 25, 9:00 - 4:00 PM EDT
201 Belmont Clb Wy, Rocky Mount, NC 27804, USA
Get your tickets
2026 Miss Pink and Green Cotillion
Event
2026 Miss Pink and Green Cotillion
Nov 15, 4:00 - 5:00 PM EST
821 Word Plz, Rocky Mount, NC 27804, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Support Ivy Incorporated Programs
Donation
Support Ivy Incorporated Programs
Your gift powers practical learning opportunities 📚 for youth seeking skills, confidence, and stability. Every contribution helps Ivy Incorporated offer workshops, training, and tools in communities that have the least access to educational resources.By supporting Ivy Incorporated programs, you help create safe spaces for growth—where youth build social skills, strengthen community ties, and pursue lifelong learning. Thank you for investing in education that leads to real, everyday change.
Donate today
2026 Miss Pink and Green Cotillion
Donation
2026 Miss Pink and Green Cotillion
$0 of $25,000 goal
Donate today

Our website

https://ivyincorated.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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