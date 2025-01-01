Jack & Jill Of America Inc

Jack & Jill Of America Inc

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Our mission

Jack & Jill of America, Inc. empowers African American youth through leadership workshops, cultural experiences, and community service, fostering confidence and civic responsibility in the next generation of leaders.
More ways to support us
General Donations
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General Donations
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Casino Chip Donations
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Casino Chip Donations
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Mardi Gras Auction Donation
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Mardi Gras Auction Donation
Share the spirit of Mardi Gras while helping nurture future African American leaders. Your auction donation supports Jack & Jill of America, Inc. programs that build leadership, foster civic duty, and encourage community service among our children.Please use this form to tell us about your item or experience, its estimated value, and any restrictions. Every contribution—large or small—helps create meaningful educational, cultural, and service opportunities for our families. 🎭🎁
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Our website

https://jackandjillscvav.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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