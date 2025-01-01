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Mardi Gras Auction Donation

Share the spirit of Mardi Gras while helping nurture future African American leaders. Your auction donation supports Jack & Jill of America, Inc. programs that build leadership, foster civic duty, and encourage community service among our children.Please use this form to tell us about your item or experience, its estimated value, and any restrictions. Every contribution—large or small—helps create meaningful educational, cultural, and service opportunities for our families. 🎭🎁