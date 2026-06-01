Jack & Jill of America, Inc. Nassau County Chapter
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Our mission
Jack & Jill of America, Inc. Nassau County Chapter empowers children through leadership development, community service, and cultural enrichment, fostering strong family bonds and promoting educational opportunities for youth in the community.
Events
Events
Event
JJNC Summer Soiree 2026
Jun 25, 7:00 - 10:00 PM EDT
3A N Park Ave, Rockville Centre, NY 11570, USA
Get your tickets
Our website
https://www.jackandjillnassaucounty.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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