The Jack & Jill Seattle Chapter fosters community and leadership among African American families, empowering children through educational, cultural, and social programs that promote growth, unity, and service to others.
Past events
Past events
Event
Mother's Brunch
May 17, 10:00 - 2:00 PM PDT
7200 164th Ave NE, Redmond, WA 98052, USA
Event
Children's Cluster
Apr 25, 9:00 - 4:00 PM PDT
22825 Peissner Rd SE, Yelm, WA 98597, USA
Event
Soak and Sage Wellness Spa
Mar 29, 2:00 - 4:00 PM PDT
1135 Lake Washington Blvd N suite 60, Renton, WA 98057, USA