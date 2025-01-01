Jackson Lions Club
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Jackson Lions Club

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Jackson Lions Club

Our mission

The Jackson Lions Club proudly welcomes you to our website! We have served the community and our world for many decades, and our tradition continues today.


Many people ask, "What is the Lions Club?", and here's the answer in a nutshell: We are a group of committed and dedicated business people from the greater Jackson, California area who share a common belief: that service to others is a high and worthy calling. And we share this view passionately with Lions Club members all over the world.

Events
Events
Installation Dinner
Event
Installation Dinner
Jun 18, 5:00 - 9:00 PM PDT
1235 Jackson Gate Rd, Jackson, CA 95642, USA
Get your tickets
Centennial Celebration
Event
Centennial Celebration
Feb 27, 5:00 - 9:00 PM PST
18621 Sherwood St, Plymouth, CA 95669, USA
Get your tickets
Dandelion Days (Vendors)
Event
Dandelion Days (Vendors)
Mar 20, 8:00 AM - Mar 21, 5:00 PM PDT
Historic Main St, Jackson, CA
Get your tickets

Our website

https://www.jacksonlionsclub.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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