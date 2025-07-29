Donation

Donation to Jacksonville Dance Theatre

SUSTAIN THE MOVEMENTAt JDT, we know you have many choices when it comes to charitable giving. It’s been our good fortune to have individuals like you who support us every year as we innovate in the spaces of dance making, dance performance, and dance education. Please consider becoming an annual donor to JDT today and help us sustain the movement of professional dance in Jacksonville, Florida.JDT is the longest standing, women-run, professional modern dance company in Jacksonville’s history, and is one of the few non-profit performing arts organizations in Jacksonville that compensates its performers, instructors, guest artists, choreographers, and collaborators. As a professional dance organization, we elevate the quality of dance in our city and state and have a direct economic impact in our community.JDT is committed to our community and to leading with a human-centered value that expresses “we’re all in this together”; that we must continue to believe a better world is still possible; and in the words of author Brené Brown “…believe in a world where we can make and share art and words that will help us find our way back to one another.”A gift to JDT is a commitment to a culturally diverse arts community in the City of Jacksonville, to an economy that supports working artists and art educators, and to keeping JDT thriving as we continue to build a sustainable dance company well into the future. We are grateful for your support.—The JDT TeamLEVELS OF SUPPORT$1,000+PARTNER$500+PATRON$150+FRIEND$50+SUPPORTERHOW YOU HELPWhether you’re a Supporter, Friend, Patron, or Partner, annual giving contributes to ongoing company work, dancer training, concert production, and administrative operations. Your annual gift makes professional dance in Jacksonville a reality.RECOGNITIONEach donor to the JDT Sustainability Fund is listed on our website. Thank you to our 2022 Annual Donors.