Jacksonville Dance Theatre
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Jacksonville Dance Theatre

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Jacksonville Dance Theatre

Our mission

Jacksonville Dance Theatre fosters creativity and community through innovative dance performances. We support local artists and provide a platform for emerging voices, ensuring professional dance thrives in Northeast Florida.
Events
Events
Shape/Shift 2026
Event
Shape/Shift 2026
Jul 27, 10:00 AM - Jul 31, 5:00 PM EDT
11901 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32246, USA
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More ways to support us
Donation
Donation to Jacksonville Dance Theatre
SUSTAIN THE MOVEMENTAt JDT, we know you have many choices when it comes to charitable giving. It’s been our good fortune to have individuals like you who support us every year as we innovate in the spaces of dance making, dance performance, and dance education. Please consider becoming an annual donor to JDT today and help us sustain the movement of professional dance in Jacksonville, Florida.JDT is the longest standing, women-run, professional modern dance company in Jacksonville’s history, and is one of the few non-profit performing arts organizations in Jacksonville that compensates its performers, instructors, guest artists, choreographers, and collaborators. As a professional dance organization, we elevate the quality of dance in our city and state and have a direct economic impact in our community.JDT is committed to our community and to leading with a human-centered value that expresses “we’re all in this together”; that we must continue to believe a better world is still possible; and in the words of author Brené Brown “…believe in a world where we can make and share art and words that will help us find our way back to one another.”A gift to JDT is a commitment to a culturally diverse arts community in the City of Jacksonville, to an economy that supports working artists and art educators, and to keeping JDT thriving as we continue to build a sustainable dance company well into the future. We are grateful for your support.—The JDT TeamLEVELS OF SUPPORT$1,000+PARTNER$500+PATRON$150+FRIEND$50+SUPPORTERHOW YOU HELPWhether you’re a Supporter, Friend, Patron, or Partner, annual giving contributes to ongoing company work, dancer training, concert production, and administrative operations. Your annual gift makes professional dance in Jacksonville a reality.RECOGNITIONEach donor to the JDT Sustainability Fund is listed on our website. Thank you to our 2022 Annual Donors.
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The Movement Society
Membership
The Movement Society
The Movement SocietyJoin the heartbeat of Jacksonville Dance Theatre.The Movement Society is JDT’s monthly giving program—designed for people who believe in dance that belongs to Jacksonville. It’s for those who see the stage as just the beginning, and who want to help fuel a company that teaches, mentors, performs, and serves.Your monthly gift supports:EverMotion, our new initiative connecting 65+ communities through joy and movement.Deeper educational partnerships, like our upcoming premiere with FSCJ.Expanded outreach that brings dance into schools, neighborhoods, and senior centers across Northeast Florida.The dancers and artists who make it all possible.Membership comes with perks—exclusive merch, discounted tickets, invitations to special events—but most importantly, it comes with impact. The Movement Society is how we build a more connected, inspired, and artistically vibrant Jacksonville—together.Join the Movement.Because dance doesn’t just belong on a stage. It belongs to this city.
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Our website

https://jacksonvilledancetheatre.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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