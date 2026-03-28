Jacques DeMolay Lodge No 1390
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Our mission
Jacques DeMolay Lodge No 1390 fosters brotherhood and community through Freemasonry, promoting moral values, charity, and personal growth among its members while honoring traditions through events like the Grand Master's Banquet.
Past events
Past events
Event
Grand Master's Banquet
Mar 27, 7:00 - 9:00 PM CDT
2401 W Bellfort Ave, Houston, TX 77054, USA
Event
5th Thursday Movie Night
Jan 29, 7:00 - 10:00 PM CST
2401 W Bellfort Ave, Houston, TX 77054, USA
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Donation
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Meal Donation
$55 of $2,400 goal
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Our website
https://www.jd1390.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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