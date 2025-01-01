Jahris World

Jahris World

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Our mission

Every child deserves to learn, laugh and grow through music. Jahri’s World brings learning to life through interactive songs that spark curiosity, build confidence, and make education unforgettable for children of all ages.

More ways to support us
City Limits Community & School Event
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City Limits Community & School Event
Enjoy a live performance within Sacramento’s city limits (up to 50 miles from Sacramento). No additional travel fees, just pure entertainment brought right to you.
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City Limits Small Events & Birthday Parties
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City Limits Small Events & Birthday Parties
Enjoy a live performance within Sacramento’s city limits (up to 50 miles from Sacramento). No additional travel fees, just pure entertainment brought right to you.
Learn more
Extended Travel (Birthday, Community & School Events)
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Extended Travel (Birthday, Community & School Events)
Hosting an event a bit farther out? No problem! The performance is designed for locations 51–170 miles away from Sacramento's city limits. Standard IRS business mileage reimbursement rate applies.
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Support the joy of learning through music with a donation to Jahri’s World!
Donation
Support the joy of learning through music with a donation to Jahri’s World!
🌟 Join us in Creating Change! 🌟At Jahris World, we know that change starts with people like you. Every act of kindness, every dollar, and every moment of your time brings us closer to achieving our mission. Together, we can create a brighter, more compassionate world for all.How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar counts. Contribute now to help us reach our goal.Share: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact.Volunteer: Your time and skills can make an impact too.Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.
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Our website

https://jahrisworld.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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