James Pinka Foundation
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James Pinka Foundation

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James Pinka Foundation

Our mission

The James Pinka Foundation empowers individuals battling addiction through fitness programs and community support, fostering resilience and hope for a healthier, addiction-free life.
Past events
Past events
James Pinka Foundation 6th Annual Dance Party on the Hill
Event
James Pinka Foundation 6th Annual Dance Party on the Hill
Apr 19, 2:00 - 6:00 PM EDT
1 Ski Run Ln, Farmingville, NY 11738, USA

Our website

https://www.jamespinkafoundation.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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