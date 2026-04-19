James Pinka Foundation
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James Pinka Foundation
Our mission
The James Pinka Foundation empowers individuals battling addiction through fitness programs and community support, fostering resilience and hope for a healthier, addiction-free life.
Past events
Past events
Event
James Pinka Foundation 6th Annual Dance Party on the Hill
Apr 19, 2:00 - 6:00 PM EDT
1 Ski Run Ln, Farmingville, NY 11738, USA
Our website
https://www.jamespinkafoundation.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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