Jazmines Journey

Donation

2026 Jazmine's Journey Donations

Our Mission StatementAt Jazmine’s Journey, our mission is to honor the life of Jazmine, a young and courageous soul, who touched the lives of many during her battle with infant leukemia. We are passionately dedicated to taking steps toward finding a cure for pediatric cancers by organizing meaningful hiking challenges that serve as powerful fundraising platforms for cutting edge research and family support. Inspired by Jazmine’s unwavering smile and brave spirit, these challenges turn grief into action and the hope of finding a cure into a reality. We invite everyone from around the world to join these challenges and visit places that she was not able to see, to leave a legacy of hope and healing in Jazmine’s name.Why Your Donation Matters: Your generous contribution will help us raise money for Childhood Cancer Research and to help families affected by Pediatric Cancers. How You Can Help: 1). Donate: Your financial support, no matter the amount, contributes to helping us on our mission to raise money for childhood cancers and help their families throughout their challenging journey. 2). Spread the Word: Share our mission with your network. Awareness is a powerful tool, and your advocacy can make a significant impact. 3). Get Involved: Consider becoming a volunteer or joining our community events. Your time and dedication are invaluable resources in the fight against childhood cancer. Thank you for your consideration in donating to Jazmine's Journey.