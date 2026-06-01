Jazmines Journey

Water Bottle Fundraiser with Scorpion Ridge Engraving
Stay hydrated while supporting Arizona pediatric cancer families through Jazmine’s Journey! 💛We are excited to launch our limited-time 20 oz custom engraved water bottle pre-order fundraiser. These double-wall insulated stainless steel bottles are perfect for everyday use while helping make a difference for families facing pediatric cancer.✨ DETAILS:• $38 each• Choose from Black or Purple• Choose either the AZ Logo or “Her Unseen Journey” logo• Optional custom name engraving• Optional butterfly logo near the name• PRE-ORDER ONLY — no extra inventory will be available📅 IMPORTANT DATES:• Pre-Orders NOW until • Last Day to Order: June 15, 2026• Orders Placed: June 16, 2026• West Valley Pickup: July 1, 2026• East Valley Pickup (Gilbert): July 4–5, 2026 (Exact date TBD)*If you would like it shipped to you, please add shipping to your order, otherwise, it will automatically be for pickup* All proceeds help support Jazmine’s Journey programs for Arizona pediatric cancer families, including our Family Support Fund and pediatric cancer initiatives.Thank you for supporting our mission and helping us continue Jazmine’s legacy. 💛Thank you to Scorpion Ridge for offering this fundraiser: https://scorpionridge.com/