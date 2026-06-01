Jazmines Journey
organization logo

Jazmines Journey

Subscribe
Donate

Jazmines Journey

Our mission

Jazmine’s Journey is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in memory of Jazmine Elane Reiter, who lost her battle with infant leukemia at just 16 months old. Our mission is to provide financial assistance, emotional support, and meaningful experiences to Arizona families facing pediatric cancer while helping fund critical pediatric cancer research. Through every act of kindness, we honor Jazmine’s legacy and continue the fight for a cure.

Events
Events
Jazmine's Journey June 2026 Bingo
Event
Jazmine's Journey June 2026 Bingo
Jun 28, 6:00 - 8:00 PM MST
9330 W Hanna Ln, Glendale, AZ 85305, USA
Get your tickets
Jazmine’s Journey Kroc Center Summer Fundraiser
Event
Jazmine’s Journey Kroc Center Summer Fundraiser
Jul 26, 1:00 - 4:00 PM MST
1375 E Broadway Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85040, USA
Get your tickets
Jazmine's Hike November 2026
Event
Jazmine's Hike November 2026
Nov 7, 6:45 - 10:00 AM MST
12950 N 7th St, Phoenix, AZ 85022, USA
Get your tickets
Jazmine's Journey Second Annual Community BBQ
Event
Jazmine's Journey Second Annual Community BBQ
Nov 22, 2:00 - 4:00 PM MST
8866 W Thunderbird Rd, Peoria, AZ 85381
Get your tickets
Pediatric Cancer Family Christmas Party
Event
Pediatric Cancer Family Christmas Party
Dec 6, 4:00 - 7:00 PM MST
9330 W Hanna Ln, Glendale, AZ 85305, USA
Get your tickets
2026 Third Annual Jazmine's Birthday Bash Pickleball Tournament
Event
2026 Third Annual Jazmine's Birthday Bash Pickleball Tournament
Dec 17, 6:00 - 9:00 PM MST
9330 W Hanna Ln, Glendale, AZ 85305, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Miles For Jazmine
Event
Miles For Jazmine
Miles for Jazmine is a 30-day challenge fundraiser where participants commit to completing 30 miles in 30 days—whether by hiking, walking, or running. Every step taken honors Jazmine’s unseen journey and the fight against pediatric cancer, symbolizing the miles she could not take.For a $40 donation, participants can join the challenge, with all proceeds directly supporting Jazmine’s Journey’s mission to provide relief, resources, and hope to families battling pediatric cancer. Time starts as soon as you log your first entry, and as a token of appreciation, each participant will receive a custom Jazmine’s Journey logo pin.Join us, move for a cause, and take the steps Jazmine couldn’t.If you have any questions please email: [email protected]
Get your tickets
Dream Room Makeover Donations Partnership with Donna Brann Interiors
Donation
Dream Room Makeover Donations Partnership with Donna Brann Interiors
$0 of $20,000 goal
Donate today
2026 Jazmine's Journey Donations
Donation
2026 Jazmine's Journey Donations
Our Mission StatementAt Jazmine’s Journey, our mission is to honor the life of Jazmine, a young and courageous soul, who touched the lives of many during her battle with infant leukemia. We are passionately dedicated to taking steps toward finding a cure for pediatric cancers by organizing meaningful hiking challenges that serve as powerful fundraising platforms for cutting edge research and family support. Inspired by Jazmine’s unwavering smile and brave spirit, these challenges turn grief into action and the hope of finding a cure into a reality. We invite everyone from around the world to join these challenges and visit places that she was not able to see, to leave a legacy of hope and healing in Jazmine’s name.Why Your Donation Matters: Your generous contribution will help us raise money for Childhood Cancer Research and to help families affected by Pediatric Cancers. How You Can Help: 1). Donate: Your financial support, no matter the amount, contributes to helping us on our mission to raise money for childhood cancers and help their families throughout their challenging journey. 2). Spread the Word: Share our mission with your network. Awareness is a powerful tool, and your advocacy can make a significant impact. 3). Get Involved: Consider becoming a volunteer or joining our community events. Your time and dedication are invaluable resources in the fight against childhood cancer. Thank you for your consideration in donating to Jazmine's Journey.
Donate today
The Jazmine’s Journey Butterfly Circle
Membership
The Jazmine’s Journey Butterfly Circle
Jazmine’s Journey Butterfly CircleWhen you join the Jazmine’s Journey Butterfly Circle, you become part of a community dedicated to supporting Arizona families facing pediatric cancer and helping fund life-saving pediatric cancer research.Your monthly membership provides real, tangible support to families during one of the most difficult times in their lives.Together, every butterfly in this circle helps carry hope.Together, we are creating a journey filled with hope.
View membership
Water Bottle Fundraiser with Scorpion Ridge Engraving
Shop
Water Bottle Fundraiser with Scorpion Ridge Engraving
Stay hydrated while supporting Arizona pediatric cancer families through Jazmine’s Journey! 💛We are excited to launch our limited-time 20 oz custom engraved water bottle pre-order fundraiser. These double-wall insulated stainless steel bottles are perfect for everyday use while helping make a difference for families facing pediatric cancer.✨ DETAILS:• $38 each• Choose from Black or Purple• Choose either the AZ Logo or “Her Unseen Journey” logo• Optional custom name engraving• Optional butterfly logo near the name• PRE-ORDER ONLY — no extra inventory will be available📅 IMPORTANT DATES:• Pre-Orders NOW until • Last Day to Order: June 15, 2026• Orders Placed: June 16, 2026• West Valley Pickup: July 1, 2026• East Valley Pickup (Gilbert): July 4–5, 2026 (Exact date TBD)*If you would like it shipped to you, please add shipping to your order, otherwise, it will automatically be for pickup* All proceeds help support Jazmine’s Journey programs for Arizona pediatric cancer families, including our Family Support Fund and pediatric cancer initiatives.Thank you for supporting our mission and helping us continue Jazmine’s legacy. 💛Thank you to Scorpion Ridge for offering this fundraiser: https://scorpionridge.com/
View shop
Jazmine's Hope Frogs
Donation
Jazmine's Hope Frogs
Jazmine’s Hope Frogs 💛🐸Thank you for supporting Jazmine’s Hope Frogs, a kindness initiative created through Jazmine’s Journey in honor of Jazmine. Each 3D printed frog is placed throughout the community to spread small moments of hope, kindness, and connection to those who find them.Your donation helps cover the cost of filament, cardstock, printing supplies, packaging materials, and other expenses needed to continue creating and sharing these frogs. Additional proceeds directly support Jazmine’s Journey and our mission to help pediatric cancer families and fund pediatric cancer research in Arizona.Every frog shared is a reminder that even the smallest act of kindness can make a meaningful difference. Thank you for helping us continue spreading hope, one frog at a time.
Donate today

Our website

https://jazminesjourney.com/

Contact information

PO Box 38091

Phoenix, AZ 85069


www.jazminesjourney.com

[email protected]

Powered by