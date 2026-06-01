Jeffersonville Clark County NAACP Youth Council

Jeffersonville Clark County NAACP Youth Council

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Our mission

The Jeffersonville Clark County NAACP Youth Council empowers youth through advocacy, education, and community engagement, promoting equality and social justice while supporting scholarship initiatives for local students.
Events
Events
All White Day Party Sneaker Ball
Event
All White Day Party Sneaker Ball
Jun 28, 2:30 - 6:30 PM EDT
500 Missouri Ave, Jeffersonville, IN 47130, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Community Supply Closet
Donation
Community Supply Closet
Your gift to the Community Supply Closet helps Jeffersonville Clark County NAACP Youth Council members meet real, everyday needs—school supplies, personal hygiene items, cleaning supplies, and seasonal items, like gloves, hats, and socks.The Community Supply Closet is open on the 2nd Saturday of the month, Noon to 2pm. Anyone who lives in the Clark County, Indiana area are welcome. We do not ask for income verification. Everyone needs help now and then.By giving today, you become part of the village that helps to support our community. Also, you teach our youth how to show up, speak up, and succeed.
Donate today
Jeffersonville Clark County NAACP Youth Council's Memberships
Membership
Jeffersonville Clark County NAACP Youth Council's Memberships
Join the Jeffersonville Clark County NAACP Youth Council ✊🏾📚Your membership helps young people stand up for civil rights, social justice, and equality in our community.As a member, you can take part in advocacy campaigns, leadership trainings, and community service projects that give youth a real voice. Complete this form to become an active part of the work—learning, speaking up, and organizing for change together.
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Contact information

[email protected]
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