Donation

Community Supply Closet

Your gift to the Community Supply Closet helps Jeffersonville Clark County NAACP Youth Council members meet real, everyday needs—school supplies, personal hygiene items, cleaning supplies, and seasonal items, like gloves, hats, and socks.The Community Supply Closet is open on the 2nd Saturday of the month, Noon to 2pm. Anyone who lives in the Clark County, Indiana area are welcome. We do not ask for income verification. Everyone needs help now and then.By giving today, you become part of the village that helps to support our community. Also, you teach our youth how to show up, speak up, and succeed.