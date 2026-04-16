Jennie Dean Elementary PTO
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Our mission
The Jennie Dean Elementary PTO fosters a supportive school community by organizing events that engage families and enhance student experiences, promoting education and collaboration among parents, teachers, and students.
Past events
Past events
Event
Jennie Dean Spring Fling
Apr 16, 5:30 - 7:00 PM EDT
9601 Prince William St, Manassas, VA 20110, USA
Our website
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61582405434692
Contact information
[email protected]
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