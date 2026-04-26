JFK-South Regional Catholic Elementary Schools
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Our mission
JFK-South Regional Catholic Elementary Schools fosters academic excellence and spiritual growth in a nurturing environment, empowering students to become compassionate leaders rooted in faith and service to the community.
Past events
Past events
Event
Russell Douglass' Spaghetti Dinner
Apr 26, 1:00 - 6:00 PM EDT
135 W Chestnut St, Washington, PA 15301, USA
More ways to support us
Donation
2025 JFK Walkathon
$0 of $35,000 goal
Donate today
Donation
2025 JFK Walkathon
$0 of $40,000 goal
Donate today
Shop
Team Russell Shirt
Help us support Russell and the Douglass family as he faces another fight with cancer. Wear your shirt with pride and to show support for Russell. All proceeds benefit the Douglass Family
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Our website
https://srces.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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