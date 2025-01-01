Membership

John Burroughs Woodchuck Lodge Memberships

Join our international community of supporters and become a member today! The home and final resting place of John Burroughs, one of America's greatest naturalists, is a vital reminder of the importance of the natural world and its essential role in our enlightened lives.Thank you for supporting our cause. Together, we can preserve the legacy of John Burroughs for generations to come.Ready to make a difference? Start your journey by becoming a member now!With sincere gratitude - John Burroughs Woodchuck Lodge, Board of Trustees>> PLEASE NOTE <<* We use Zeffy to collect donations and membership payments. Zeffy is a unique fundraising platform for non-profits that collects no fees to process transactions, ensuring that JBWL receives 100% of your donation. You will be prompted to make an additional donation to Zeffy. Please be sure to review your payment before submission. You are not required to make any additional payments beyond your membership fee.