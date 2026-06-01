Johnson Memorial Health Services

Johnson Memorial Health Services

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Our mission

Johnson Memorial Health Services Foundation supports health initiatives and community wellness through fundraising and events, ensuring accessible healthcare and promoting healthy lifestyles for all residents in the region.
Events
Events
Kids Obstacle Course
Event
Kids Obstacle Course
Jun 25, 5:30 - 7:30 PM CDT
848 Chestnut St, Dawson, MN 56232, USA
Get your tickets
Riverfest Color Run
Event
Riverfest Color Run
Jun 27, 8:30 - 9:45 AM CDT
675 Chestnut St, Dawson, MN 56232, USA
Get your tickets

Our website

https://www.jmhsmn.org/foundation

Contact information

[email protected]
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