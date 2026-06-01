Johnson Memorial Health Services
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Our mission
Johnson Memorial Health Services Foundation supports health initiatives and community wellness through fundraising and events, ensuring accessible healthcare and promoting healthy lifestyles for all residents in the region.
Events
Events
Event
Kids Obstacle Course
Jun 25, 5:30 - 7:30 PM CDT
848 Chestnut St, Dawson, MN 56232, USA
Get your tickets
Event
Riverfest Color Run
Jun 27, 8:30 - 9:45 AM CDT
675 Chestnut St, Dawson, MN 56232, USA
Get your tickets
Our website
https://www.jmhsmn.org/foundation
Contact information
[email protected]
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