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Johnstown Saddle Club's Class and Office fees

Use this form to pay your Johnstown Saddle Club class and office fees for Shows and Gymkhanas. Your payment helps us keep the arena safe, the paperwork organized, and the day running smoothly for riders and horses 🐴.By covering these fees, you support a welcoming space where riders of all levels can learn, compete, and enjoy time with our equestrian community 🤎. Thank you for being part of the Johnstown Saddle Club.Please count the total number of classes for each event. Add 1 Class fee per entry you are making.