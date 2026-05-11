Joseph Jenks Middle School

Joseph Jenks Middle School

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Our mission

Joseph Jenks Middle School fosters a nurturing environment that promotes academic excellence and artistic expression, empowering students to thrive through engaging programs and community involvement.
Events
Events
Aladdin Presented by Jenks Middle School
Event
Aladdin Presented by Jenks Middle School
May 28 - May 29 | 2 dates & times
350 Division St, Pawtucket, RI 02860, USA
Get your tickets
Jenks Disney Musical Raffle - Tickets to a New England Revolutions Game
Raffle
Jenks Disney Musical Raffle - Tickets to a New England Revolutions Game
May 11, 4:00 PM - Jun 1, 8:00 PM EDT
View raffle

Our website

https://www.psdri.net/

Contact information

[email protected]
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