Joseph Jenks Middle School
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Our mission
Joseph Jenks Middle School fosters a nurturing environment that promotes academic excellence and artistic expression, empowering students to thrive through engaging programs and community involvement.
Events
Events
Event
Aladdin Presented by Jenks Middle School
May 28 - May 29
| 2 dates & times
350 Division St, Pawtucket, RI 02860, USA
Get your tickets
Raffle
Jenks Disney Musical Raffle - Tickets to a New England Revolutions Game
May 11, 4:00 PM - Jun 1, 8:00 PM EDT
View raffle
Our website
https://www.psdri.net/
Contact information
[email protected]
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