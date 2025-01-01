Jubilee Arts Collective
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Jubilee Arts Collective

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Jubilee Arts Collective

Our mission

Jubilee Arts Collective is a catalyst for hope and transformation in underserved populations, creating opportunities for restoration through dance, film, literary, and visual art workshops, performances, and community engagement.
More ways to support us
Flourish: A Spring Dance Concert
Donation
Flourish: A Spring Dance Concert
Please reserve your tickets with a donation of any amount ($30 suggested ticket price).You are invited to join us in celebration and support of Jubilee’s work bringing Restoration through the Arts! Sunday, April 26, 4pm Front Range Alliance Church 5210 Centennial Blvd, Colorado Springs The dance company will present vibrant choreography exploring the invitation to flourish in God’s faithful love through every season. This delightful concert of hope and healing will offer a window into the transformational work of the Gospel ignited in the communities on the margins we visit throughout the year. We want everyone to be able to attend without financial burden, so our $30 ticket price is a suggested donation amount of the value of the professional concert you will witness. Our nonprofit organization’s ability to put on concerts, workshops, and outreach events is funded by the generous support of individuals like you. We ask that you offer what you can as the Lord leads to sustain and develop the work of Jubilee Arts Collective. Your gift to Flourish: A Spring Dance Concert helps make this concert and the ongoing restorative art experiences for our underserved neighbors possible. Reserve your seat, invite your community, and step into Jubilee’s cultivated spaces of flourishing!www.JubileeArtsCollective.org
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Flourish: A Spring Dance WORKSHOP
Donation
Flourish: A Spring Dance WORKSHOP
Please register for the workshop by April 20 with a donation of any amount ($50 suggested registration value).Jubilee’s dance company will offer a day full of dance for Intermediate & Advanced teen & adult dancers!Saturday, April 25, 11:00-4:00Library 21c: Venue1175 Chapel Hills Dr, Colorado SpringsContemporary Dance technique class, choreography, creative worship, ministry and fellowship will culminate in preparing a dance to perform together in Jubilee’s spring dance concert the next day! Participation in the performance is optional and requires a $25 purchase of Jubilee tank top to perform in. Email Info@JubileeArtsCollective for more info!We want everyone to be able to attend without financial burden, so our $50 registration price is a suggested donation amount of the value of the professional dance workshop you will participate in. Our nonprofit organization’s ability to put on concerts, workshops, and outreach events is funded by the generous support of individuals like you. We ask that you offer what you can as the Lord leads to sustain and develop the work of Jubilee Arts Collective. Your gift to Flourish: A Spring Dance Workshop helps make this workshop and the ongoing restorative art experiences for our underserved neighbors possible. Reserve your spot, invite your dancing friends, and step into Jubilee’s cultivated spaces of flourishing!www.JubileeArtsCollective.org
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Mosaic: An Interactive Journal
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Mosaic: An Interactive Journal
Mosaic: An Interactive Journal contains original prose and poetry, inspired images from original paintings, and prompted reflection pages all centered on the theme of Rapha: God restores our broken pieces. The literary and visual arts guild of Jubilee Arts Collective is delighted to share their hearts and art with you in this beautiful full color journal intended for discovery, reflection, and healing.The journal is 8.5 x 8.5 and is packaged with 2 colored fine liner pens in a lovely gift set. Please contact [email protected] with any questions or special requests for bulk delivery or shipping arrangements.This journal also makes a wonderful gift to anyone exploring God’s healing and restoration in their lives. We encourage you to purchase these God-breathed journals and have them on hand to share with others. When the Holy Spirit prompts you to reach out in a tangible way to offer the beauty and power of the Gospel of Jesus Christ, you’ll be ready.Please consider also making a donation to enable us to share these journals and other art expressions of the Gospel with our friends in trauma treatment, recovery programs, transitional housing, correctional facilities, and more. We would love to place this journal in their hands to further their healing journeys! All the proceeds from these journals will further the mission of Jubilee Arts Collective; thank you for journeying with us to bring restoration through the arts!We pray that you and all that hold this journal will have an encounter with Jehovah Rapha, our God that heals and has breathed life into these paintings and writings as the artists journey toward their own renewal in Christ.Jubilee Arts Collective is a catalyst for hope and transformation in under served populations, creating opportunities for restoration through dance, literary, and visual art workshops, performances, and community engagement. Learn more at www.JubileeArtsCollective.org
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Our website

https://www.jubileeartscollective.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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