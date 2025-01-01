Mosaic: An Interactive Journal contains original prose and poetry, inspired images from original paintings, and prompted reflection pages all centered on the theme of Rapha: God restores our broken pieces. The literary and visual arts guild of Jubilee Arts Collective is delighted to share their hearts and art with you in this beautiful full color journal intended for discovery, reflection, and healing.The journal is 8.5 x 8.5 and is packaged with 2 colored fine liner pens in a lovely gift set. Please contact [email protected]
with any questions or special requests for bulk delivery or shipping arrangements.This journal also makes a wonderful gift to anyone exploring God’s healing and restoration in their lives. We encourage you to purchase these God-breathed journals and have them on hand to share with others. When the Holy Spirit prompts you to reach out in a tangible way to offer the beauty and power of the Gospel of Jesus Christ, you’ll be ready.Please consider also making a donation to enable us to share these journals and other art expressions of the Gospel with our friends in trauma treatment, recovery programs, transitional housing, correctional facilities, and more. We would love to place this journal in their hands to further their healing journeys! All the proceeds from these journals will further the mission of Jubilee Arts Collective; thank you for journeying with us to bring restoration through the arts!We pray that you and all that hold this journal will have an encounter with Jehovah Rapha, our God that heals and has breathed life into these paintings and writings as the artists journey toward their own renewal in Christ.Jubilee Arts Collective is a catalyst for hope and transformation in under served populations, creating opportunities for restoration through dance, literary, and visual art workshops, performances, and community engagement. Learn more at www.JubileeArtsCollective.org