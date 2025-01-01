Donation

Flourish: A Spring Dance Concert

Please reserve your tickets with a donation of any amount ($30 suggested ticket price).You are invited to join us in celebration and support of Jubilee’s work bringing Restoration through the Arts! Sunday, April 26, 4pm Front Range Alliance Church 5210 Centennial Blvd, Colorado Springs The dance company will present vibrant choreography exploring the invitation to flourish in God’s faithful love through every season. This delightful concert of hope and healing will offer a window into the transformational work of the Gospel ignited in the communities on the margins we visit throughout the year. We want everyone to be able to attend without financial burden, so our $30 ticket price is a suggested donation amount of the value of the professional concert you will witness. Our nonprofit organization’s ability to put on concerts, workshops, and outreach events is funded by the generous support of individuals like you. We ask that you offer what you can as the Lord leads to sustain and develop the work of Jubilee Arts Collective. Your gift to Flourish: A Spring Dance Concert helps make this concert and the ongoing restorative art experiences for our underserved neighbors possible. Reserve your seat, invite your community, and step into Jubilee’s cultivated spaces of flourishing!www.JubileeArtsCollective.org