Junior League Of Douglas County
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Our mission
The Junior League of Douglas County empowers women to become community leaders through training and volunteerism, focusing on improving the lives of families and children in Douglas County by providing scholarships and support for local initiatives.
Past events
Past events
Event
Teeing Up for Tomorrow - A Scholarship Soiree
Apr 25, 6:00 - 10:00 PM EDT
3300 Golf Ridge Blvd, Douglasville, GA 30135, USA
Our website
https://douglascounty.jl.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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