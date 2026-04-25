Junior League Of Douglas County

Junior League Of Douglas County

Subscribe

Our mission

The Junior League of Douglas County empowers women to become community leaders through training and volunteerism, focusing on improving the lives of families and children in Douglas County by providing scholarships and support for local initiatives.
Past events
Past events
Teeing Up for Tomorrow - A Scholarship Soiree
Event
Teeing Up for Tomorrow - A Scholarship Soiree
Apr 25, 6:00 - 10:00 PM EDT
3300 Golf Ridge Blvd, Douglasville, GA 30135, USA

Our website

https://douglascounty.jl.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by