Join the Junior League of Howard County as a member or supporter. Your membership helps promote voluntarism, develop the potential of women, and strengthen our community through hands-on projects and leadership training.Complete this form to select the membership option that fits you best. Together, we invest time, skills, and resources in practical solutions that support women, children, and families in Howard County.TERMS AND CONDITIONSThank you for considering Membership with the Junior League of Howard County! We are excited to share in creating bigger and greater impact for our community and our Members in the remainder of this program year and upcoming program year! Payment Options for Dues: Option 1 Pay in Full: Pay the invoice in full prior to April 30th. If full payment is not received prior to April 15th and a payment plan has not been initiated you will be charged a $25 late assessment fee. Option 2 Payment Plan: There is an option to make three payment installments: The first installment of $83.33 is due by April 30th. The remaining two payments' due date are broken down as: Payment 2: $83.33 (May 15) and Payment 3: $83.34 (June 15). If pay all three payments are not paid by June 15th a late assessment fee of $25 will be assessed. If payment is not paid in full prior to June 30th, loss of Membership may occur. If there any questions regarding the payment schedules please reach out to Syreeta Mollett: [email protected]
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