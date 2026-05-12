Junior League Of Peoria Inc

The Junior League of Peoria is an organization of women committed to advancing women’s leadership for meaningful community impact through volunteer action, collaboration and training.
Past events
Past events
Event
May General Membership Meeting
May 12, 5:30 - 7:00 PM CDT
7724 Knoxville Ave, Peoria, IL 61614, USA
Event
Spring Sustainer Luncheon 2026
May 7, 11:30 - 1:30 PM CDT
4700 N Grandview Dr, Peoria Heights, IL 61616, USA
Event
Day of Tickets - Sip and Stroll 2026
Apr 11, 11:30 - 5:00 PM CDT
1231 E Samuel Ave, Peoria Heights, IL 61616, USA
Raffle
Event Raffles - 2026 Sip and Stroll
Apr 11, 10:15 - 3:00 PM CDT
Auction
Silent Auction - Sip and Stroll 2026
Apr 11, 3:00 PM CDT
More ways to support us
Donation
Donate
All donations made to the Junior League of Peoria are tax-deductible.Thank you for considering donating to the Junior League of Peoria! There are 5 different options of how your donation can impact our mission.1. General Donation2. Peoria Playhouse Endowment Fund3. Training & Development Fund4. Community Fund5. Operations Fund