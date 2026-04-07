Junior League of Winston-Salem Inc

The Junior League of Winston-Salem empowers women to create lasting change through community service, leadership development, and advocacy, focusing on improving the lives of women and children in the community.
Past events
Past events
Auction
Silent Auction - 2026 JLWS Tour of Fine Spaces
Apr 18, 4:00 PM EDT
131 Liberty View Ln Suite #201, Winston-Salem, NC 27101, USA
Event
Ticket Sales - 2026 Tour of Fine Spaces 20th Anniversary
Apr 18, 10:00 - 4:00 PM EDT
Winston-Salem, NC, USA
Event
SANTA MINIS
Dec 13, 2:00 - 4:00 PM EST
131 Liberty View Ln Suite #201, Winston-Salem, NC 27101, USA