Junior Olympic Trampoline And Tumbling Inc

Junior Olympic Trampoline And Tumbling Inc

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Our mission

Junior Olympic Trampoline and Tumbling Inc promotes excellence in trampoline and tumbling sports through competitive events and training, fostering athletic skills, teamwork, and personal growth among young athletes.
Past events
Past events
Midwest Mardi Gras
Event
Midwest Mardi Gras
Feb 7, 8:00 - 8:00 PM CST
10600 White Oak Ave, Dyer, IN 46311, USA
Shout Outs!
Custom
Shout Outs!
Feb 7, 8:00 - 8:00 PM CST
Midwest Mardi Gras Madness 50/50 Raffle
Raffle
Midwest Mardi Gras Madness 50/50 Raffle
Feb 7, 8:00 - 8:00 PM CST
Midwest JOTTI Silent Auction
Auction
Midwest JOTTI Silent Auction
Dec 20, 8:00 PM CST
447 Quentin Ln. Crown Point, IN 46307
More ways to support us
Trampoline Shoes
Shop
Trampoline Shoes
Step into training with confidence. These trampoline shoes offer secure footing and consistent grip, helping athletes stay focused on form, control, and safe landings.
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Marti Gras Madness T-Shirts
Shop
Marti Gras Madness T-Shirts
Midwest Mardi Gras T-Shirts. Unisex sizing!Youth XS-XLAdult XS-XL$23/each
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Support Our Team – Fund the Dream
Donation
Support Our Team – Fund the Dream
$290 of $3,000 goal
Donate today

Our website

https://www.midwesttrainingandice.com/in-the-gym/competitive-athletes/usag-trampoline-and-tumbling/

Contact information

[email protected]
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