Junior Olympic Trampoline and Tumbling Inc promotes excellence in trampoline and tumbling sports through competitive events and training, fostering athletic skills, teamwork, and personal growth among young athletes.
Past events
Past events
Event
Midwest Mardi Gras
Feb 7, 8:00 - 8:00 PM CST
10600 White Oak Ave, Dyer, IN 46311, USA
Custom
Shout Outs!
Feb 7, 8:00 - 8:00 PM CST
Raffle
Midwest Mardi Gras Madness 50/50 Raffle
Feb 7, 8:00 - 8:00 PM CST
Auction
Midwest JOTTI Silent Auction
Dec 20, 8:00 PM CST
447 Quentin Ln. Crown Point, IN 46307
More ways to support us
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Trampoline Shoes
Step into training with confidence. These trampoline shoes offer secure footing and consistent grip, helping athletes stay focused on form, control, and safe landings.