Kairos International
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Our mission
Kairos International fosters community and connection through events and programs that celebrate faith, culture, and fellowship. Their mission is to create inclusive spaces for individuals to grow spiritually and socially, enriching lives together.
Past events
Past events
Event
2nd Annual Christmas Gathering
Dec 8, 5:30 - 8:30 PM EST
Highgate Center, VT 05459, USA
Event
Worship Exchange Event - Day 2
Sep 6, 12:00 - 10:00 PM EDT
123 Depot St Enosburg Falls, VT 05450
Event
Worship Exchange Event - Day 1
Sep 5, 6:30 - 8:30 PM EDT
150 Cherry St, Burlington, VT 05401, USA
Our website
https://www.gokairos.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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