Kala Sangam

Kala Sangam

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Our mission

Kala Sangam fosters cultural exchange through music and arts, celebrating diversity and community. They honor traditions while nurturing new voices, creating a vibrant platform for artistic expression and connection.
Events
Events
Triveni - Celebration of Sur, Saaz aur Taal
Event
Triveni - Celebration of Sur, Saaz aur Taal
Jun 7, 4:00 - 7:30 PM PDT
4063 148th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA 98007, USA
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Our website

https://kalasangam.us/

Contact information

[email protected]
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