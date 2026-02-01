Kala Sangam
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Our mission
Kala Sangam fosters cultural exchange through music and arts, celebrating diversity and community. They honor traditions while nurturing new voices, creating a vibrant platform for artistic expression and connection.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
Triveni - Celebration of Sur, Saaz aur Taal
Jun 7, 4:00 - 7:30 PM PDT
4063 148th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA 98007, USA
Get your tickets
Our website
https://kalasangam.us/
Contact information
[email protected]
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