KalicoForest
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KalicoForest

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KalicoForest

Our mission

KalicoForest empowers women and children affected by domestic violence through advocacy, education, and safe refuge. Our initiatives provide support, healing, and independence, ensuring every life can thrive in safety and resilience.
Past events
Past events
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Bulk Item Sales
Jun 8, 4:00 PM - Jun 13, 8:00 PM CDT
More ways to support us
Forged in Strength. Rooted in Hope.
Donation
Forged in Strength. Rooted in Hope.
$5,268 of $100,000 goal
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Our website

https://kalicoforest.godaddysites.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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