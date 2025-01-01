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KCSA Showhouse Basket Raffles

Enter our KCSA Showhouse Basket Raffles 🎟️🎁 Your ticket purchases support the Kansas City Symphony Alliance’s work to support the Kansas City Symphony!Please share your contact details, select your basket choices, and confirm payment information. Every entry directly helps the Kansas City Symphony bring music and music education to our community, while giving you a chance to take home a thoughtfully curated basket. NOTE: Baskets containing alcohol must be picked up by someone 21 or older. The drawing will be held at the close of the Showhouse.Choose from 12 different baskets. Tickets are 1 for $10 and 3 for $25.BASKETS1-Music for Your EarsMusic themed gifts including a photo frame, vase, bracelet, cup, candle, notepad, décor violin, Symphony Shop $25 gift certificate.Estimated Value: $1052-Spa Basket2 Waterford Martini GlassesLavendar Sachet from Washington State2 CandlesHibiscus Berry Flavored GinSatin Beauty Sleep SetTowel Wrap with HeadbandLavendar Chai TeaNapkinsEstimated Value: $3123-A Whole Lotta Wine7 Bottles of WineWine StopperWine Stopper CandlesNapkinsWine Glass CaddyEstimated Value: $1924-Tea PartyTeapotCups & SaucersShortbread2 Tins of TeaKitchen TowelsEstimated Value: $1255-Who Needs Alcohol5 Bottles of Non-Alcoholic DrinksNapkinsSnacks4 Wine GlassesEstimated Value: $1426-Peter Rabbit & FriendsBooks, Bunnies, and BaublesFill your child’s book shelves with a dozen delightful titles about Peter Rabbit and Friends, authored by Beatrix Potter. Held by character bookends, and room décor to delight any child, parent or grandparent.Estimated Value: $1507-"Old Man" Drinks with ToolbagTool BagBeer SteinsJerkyOld Man Drinks BookMan Cave CandleHatIrish Whiskey TrufflesPeanutsEstimated Value: $1638-For the Wine Snob2 Bottle of WineNapkinsVintage Wine GlassesWine Snob BookCandyEstimated Value: $1429-Wine & Cheese PartyCheese BoardCulinary Cheese Knives2 Bottles of BubblyChocolatesEstimated Value: $12510-Bubbly4 Bottles of Bubbly2 Champagne Glasses2 Cloth Napkins from JapanChocolateEstimated Value: $18511-Happy HourJack Daniels Tennessee Honey BourbonMcCormick Scotch2 High Ball GlassesShot GlassNapkinsWall HangingRound Ice BallEstimated Value: $16512-Afternoon in the ParkTote BagLap QuiltSilverware HolderCoasters“Kiss & Tell” BookWine Glasses with Covers2 Bottles of WineEstimated Value: $193