Kansas City Symphony Alliance
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Kansas City Symphony Alliance

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Kansas City Symphony Alliance

Our mission

The Kansas City Symphony Alliance supports the Kansas City Symphony by organizing events like the Designers' Showhouse, where local designers transform homes into beautiful showcases, with proceeds benefiting the Symphony's programs and outreach.
More ways to support us
56th Designers' Showhouse
Event
56th Designers' Showhouse
🎉 The time has come to see the transformation of the Farewell Showhouse 🎉NOTE: Bring email receipt for admission.Built in 19095,890 square feet5 bedrooms, 6 baths5 fireplacesLarge Tree House Deck on the back3 car garage for the boutiqueAnd so many stained-glass windows!The house opens June 13 and closes July 5, 2026. Tickets are good for any date and time.Wednesday: 10AM - 4PMThursday: 10AM - 8PMFriday: 10AM - 4PMSaturday: 10AM - 4PMSunday: 11AM - 4PMMonday\Tuesday: ClosedTickets can also be purchased at the door for $30.The Symphony Designers' Showhouse is a Kansas City tradition! Each year a landmark Kansas City residence is chosen. Local designers work to transform their assigned area of the house into a beautiful showplace for guests to tour! Sponsored by the Kansas City Symphony Alliance, all proceeds benefit the Kansas City Symphony!For more information visit Showhouse.org!
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KCSA Showhouse Basket Raffles
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KCSA Showhouse Basket Raffles
Enter our KCSA Showhouse Basket Raffles 🎟️🎁 Your ticket purchases support the Kansas City Symphony Alliance’s work to support the Kansas City Symphony!Please share your contact details, select your basket choices, and confirm payment information. Every entry directly helps the Kansas City Symphony bring music and music education to our community, while giving you a chance to take home a thoughtfully curated basket. NOTE: Baskets containing alcohol must be picked up by someone 21 or older. The drawing will be held at the close of the Showhouse.Choose from 12 different baskets. Tickets are 1 for $10 and 3 for $25.BASKETS1-Music for Your EarsMusic themed gifts including a photo frame, vase, bracelet, cup, candle, notepad, décor violin, Symphony Shop $25 gift certificate.Estimated Value: $1052-Spa Basket2 Waterford Martini GlassesLavendar Sachet from Washington State2 CandlesHibiscus Berry Flavored GinSatin Beauty Sleep SetTowel Wrap with HeadbandLavendar Chai TeaNapkinsEstimated Value: $3123-A Whole Lotta Wine7 Bottles of WineWine StopperWine Stopper CandlesNapkinsWine Glass CaddyEstimated Value: $1924-Tea PartyTeapotCups & SaucersShortbread2 Tins of TeaKitchen TowelsEstimated Value: $1255-Who Needs Alcohol5 Bottles of Non-Alcoholic DrinksNapkinsSnacks4 Wine GlassesEstimated Value: $1426-Peter Rabbit & FriendsBooks, Bunnies, and BaublesFill your child’s book shelves with a dozen delightful titles about Peter Rabbit and Friends, authored by Beatrix Potter. Held by character bookends, and room décor to delight any child, parent or grandparent.Estimated Value: $1507-"Old Man" Drinks with ToolbagTool BagBeer SteinsJerkyOld Man Drinks BookMan Cave CandleHatIrish Whiskey TrufflesPeanutsEstimated Value: $1638-For the Wine Snob2 Bottle of WineNapkinsVintage Wine GlassesWine Snob BookCandyEstimated Value: $1429-Wine & Cheese PartyCheese BoardCulinary Cheese Knives2 Bottles of BubblyChocolatesEstimated Value: $12510-Bubbly4 Bottles of Bubbly2 Champagne Glasses2 Cloth Napkins from JapanChocolateEstimated Value: $18511-Happy HourJack Daniels Tennessee Honey BourbonMcCormick Scotch2 High Ball GlassesShot GlassNapkinsWall HangingRound Ice BallEstimated Value: $16512-Afternoon in the ParkTote BagLap QuiltSilverware HolderCoasters“Kiss & Tell” BookWine Glasses with Covers2 Bottles of WineEstimated Value: $193
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Our website

https://www.kcsymphony.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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