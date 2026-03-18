Kappa Alpha Order Jacksonville Alumni Chapter
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Our mission
The Kappa Alpha Order Jacksonville Alumni Chapter fosters brotherhood and leadership among alumni, celebrating the legacy of Robert E. Lee through events like Convivium, while promoting values of honor, integrity, and lifelong friendships.
Past events
Past events
Event
Jacksonville Convivium 2026
Mar 18, 6:00 - 9:00 PM EDT
5210 Yacht Club Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32210, USA
Our website
https://www.kappaalphaorder.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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