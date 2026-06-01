Kapwa Global Foundation

Kapwa Global Foundation

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Our mission

Kapwa Global Foundation empowers children with cerebral palsy in the Philippines by providing therapy, mobility, and opportunities. We foster dignity and support for families through community engagement and fundraising events.
Events
Events
Filipino BBQ Fundraiser
Event
Filipino BBQ Fundraiser
Jun 6, 6:00 - 9:00 PM PDT
15611 Kalisher St, Granada Hills, CA 91344, USA
Get your tickets

Our website

https://kapwaglobal.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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