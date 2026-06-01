Kapwa Global Foundation
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Our mission
Kapwa Global Foundation empowers children with cerebral palsy in the Philippines by providing therapy, mobility, and opportunities. We foster dignity and support for families through community engagement and fundraising events.
Events
Events
Event
Filipino BBQ Fundraiser
Jun 6, 6:00 - 9:00 PM PDT
15611 Kalisher St, Granada Hills, CA 91344, USA
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Our website
https://kapwaglobal.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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