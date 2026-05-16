Karnes 4-H Shooting Sports
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Our mission
Karnes 4-H Shooting Sports empowers youth aged 8-18 through precision rifle training in a supportive environment. We promote safety, skill development, and teamwork while fostering a love for shooting sports among young participants.
Past events
Past events
Event
Golden Swatter
May 16, 8:00 - 4:00 PM CDT
Event
Karnes 4-H Rifle Clinic 2026
May 16, 9:00 - 3:00 PM CDT
Hobson, TX 78117, USA
Event
Homeschool Rifle Clinic Payment Portal
May 16, 9:00 - 3:00 PM CDT
Hobson, TX 78117, USA
Our website
https://www.facebook.com/groups/885121073248624
Contact information
[email protected]
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