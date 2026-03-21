Keene High School Project Graduation

Keene High School Project Graduation

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Our mission

Keene High School Project Graduation provides a safe, fun celebration for graduating seniors. Through community events like 'Dancing With The Keene Stars,' they raise funds to ensure a memorable graduation night filled with friendship and prizes.
Past events
Past events
Dancing With The Keene Stars 2026
Event
Dancing With The Keene Stars 2026
Mar 20 - Mar 21 | 3 dates & times
43 Arch Street, Keene NH

Our website

https://keeneprojectgrad.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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