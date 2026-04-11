Kenosha County 4-H Horse Project

Kenosha County 4-H Horse Project

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Our mission

The Kenosha County 4-H Horse Project empowers youth through hands-on equestrian experiences, fostering leadership, responsibility, and teamwork while promoting the love of horses and agriculture in the community.
Past events
Past events
Dancing Horses (April Meeting)
Event
Dancing Horses (April Meeting)
Apr 11, 1:00 - 3:00 PM CDT
5065 WI-50, Lake Geneva, WI 53147, USA
More ways to support us
Kenosha County 4-H Horse Project's T-Shirt Shop
Shop
Kenosha County 4-H Horse Project's T-Shirt Shop
Welcome to our online shop 🛍️Order your project apparel for the whole family! All members and registered leaders get one free t-shirt. Additional shirts and sweatshirts can be ordered and paid for here.Happy shopping! 🌟Kenosha County 4-H Horse Project
View shop
Donate to the Kenosha Co 4-H Horse Project
Donation
Donate to the Kenosha Co 4-H Horse Project
$575 of $1,000 goal
Donate today
May Open Horse Show
Custom
May Open Horse Show
Thank you for your support of 4-H and our youth. We hope you have a great show!Thank you for helping us create a positive, hands-on experience for Kenosha County 4-H riders and friends. 🌟
Learn more

Our website

https://kenoshahorse.wixsite.com/horseproject

Contact information

[email protected]
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