The Kenosha County 4-H Horse Project empowers youth through hands-on equestrian experiences, fostering leadership, responsibility, and teamwork while promoting the love of horses and agriculture in the community.
Past events
Past events
Event
Dancing Horses (April Meeting)
Apr 11, 1:00 - 3:00 PM CDT
5065 WI-50, Lake Geneva, WI 53147, USA
More ways to support us
Shop
Kenosha County 4-H Horse Project's T-Shirt Shop
Welcome to our online shop 🛍️Order your project apparel for the whole family! All members and registered leaders get one free t-shirt. Additional shirts and sweatshirts can be ordered and paid for here.Happy shopping! 🌟Kenosha County 4-H Horse Project