Kent County Border Collie Rescue Inc

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Adoption Donation

In consideration of payment of Four Hundred ($400.00) dollars, stewardship is transferred to the undersigned adopter(s)who release, discharge, and hold harmless Mid-Atlantic Border Collie Rescue, Inc. (MABCR aka KCBCR) and anyoneassociated with Mid-Atlantic Border Collie Rescue, Inc. from any charges or claims arising from the adoption of the abovelisted dog.THE UNDERSIGNED agrees to abide by the "Terms of Adoption" listed below:1. Return: The above-designated dog may be returned to Mid-Atlantic Border Collie Rescue at any time, for any reason.Transport return to rescue is the adopter's responsibility.2. Transfer of Ownership: The above-designated dog may not be transferred to any other person for any reason. If theundersigned adopter is forced to relinquish custody of the dog at any time, said dog will be relinquished only toMABCR. Transport back to rescue is the adopter's responsibility.3. Refund: There will be no refund or reimbursement for any expenses incurred by the adopter for the above-designateddog, even if it is returned to Mid-Atlantic Border Collie Rescue.4. There will be a two-week 'trial' period in which you may return the dog for a full refund. This is not an opportunity to 'tryon the dog' but rather to be sure that you can manage and work with any issues that may arise. Within that time it is theadopter's responsibility to contact MABCR to discuss and attempt to resolve any behavioral or health issues that havecome to light. We will do our best to provide support and assistance. This trial period is not valid with puppies under oneyear of age unless there are health issues with the pup involved, in which case, medical records will be required toreceive the refund.5. Health Program: The adopter agrees to take the dog to their personal veterinarian within the two-week trial period for ageneral check up. The above-designated dog will be cared for humanely, including adequate food, shelter, water andveterinary care and will be licensed in accordance with the laws of the jurisdiction in which they reside. The dog is to beexercised in a fenced yard or on a leash and not to be free to roam the streets.6. Any dog placed with a spay/neuter deposit must be spayed or neutered prior to the date agreed upon or the adopterloses their deposit. MABCR reserves the right to revoke ownership of any dog that remains intact beyond the agreedupon s/n date.7. Reason for Adoption: The above-designated dog is to be kept as a house pet; it shall not be used for medical or anyother experimental purpose; it shall not be chained or tied without direct supervision.8. Loss: If the above-designated dog is lost or stolen, the adopter will notify MABCR immediately.9. Reservation of Rights: Mid-Atlantic Border Collie Rescue reserves the right to enforce this contract in order to protectthe welfare of the above-designated dog. It is understood that Mid-Atlantic Border Collie Rescue may examine and maymake inquiry about said dog at any time. If the terms and conditions of the Agreement are not upheld, Mid-AtlanticBorder Collie Rescue reserves the right to terminate this Agreement and to reclaim the dog.10. Return check charge: There will be a $40.00 charge on all returned checks submitted by the adopter.11. During the trial period, the adopter may not 1.) change the dog’s name or 2.) change the dog’s appearance in anyway (including trimming or other grooming other than bathing) and 3.) use any type of negative correction including prongcollars, electrical correction collars, or remote trainers. Use of such equipment or change of the dog’s appearance willresult in the loss of the adoption fee as payment for time loss in order to regain the dog’s appearance or training in orderto be re-homed.12. Post adoption, adopters agree to not use negative training methods including prong collars, electrical correctioncollars, or remote trainers.I hereby acknowledge receipt from Mid-Atlantic Border Collie Rescue, Inc. (MABCR) of the dog described above. Iaccept the dog as is, and assume all risk and financial responsibilities of stewardship. I hereby release MABCR, MABCRvolunteers, trainers, and associates from any liability associated with any illness of the dog or damage, accident, or injuryhereafter caused by said dog.I agree that MABCR will not in any way be held responsible for the conduct of this dog after its adoption. I understandthat some, or all of the information provide on the Adoption Agreement regarding said dog may have been received byMABCR from a third party; I understand that MABCR does not warrant the accuracy of such information. While we do ourbest to verify, this is not always possible.If at any time I desire to relinquish custody, or MABCR demands its release for failure to comply with agreement, I agreeto return said dog to MABCR making no charges of any nature for licensing, care, food or other services or items. I agreeto pay any reasonable attorney fees and court expenses if MABCR must bring legal action against me to enforce thisAdoption Agreement.I understand that any sum of money I have given to Border Collie Rescue is to be used for its work in caring for this andother Border Collies and is not refundable except as provided in "Terms of Adoption" number 4.I hereby acknowledge that I have read and understand this Adoption Agreement and agree to abide by all of its rules andregulations set forth herein. I pledge that I will keep the dog described herein as a part of my family.