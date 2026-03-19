Kentucky (KY)*

Membership

Kentucky NACPM Chapter Membership

Chapter's PromiseNACPM Chapters create a collective voice for the state's profession, the model of care, and the benefits that accrue to birthing people, babies, and families from CPM care. Achieving our bold, shared goals of improving the perinatal care system and outcomes for birthing people will require significant change at both the state and national levels.NACPM national leadership and NACPM Chapters work together to:Build a more cohesive, influential, diverse & effective CPM workforceEmpower, connect & support CPMs across the countryInfluence national & state policy about the value of CPMsAdvocate for regulation that supports autonomous midwifery practiceOrganize CPMs at national & state levels to promote effective public policyShare success stories, best practices, resources & learningsProvide educational opportunitiesIncrease public awareness about the importance of normal physiologic birthState Chapter BenefitsNACPM is committed to supporting State Chapters by providing resources and tools for state leaders.This includes:Annual financial contribution from NACPM to your Chapter, based on the number of Chapter membersAccess to NACPM’s Directors and Officers' insuranceOpportunities to share learnings via regular Chapter Leader Collaboration CallsState leader toolkits (e.g., sample by-laws)National and state-level policy examples, data, and position statementsLegislative, regulatory, and technical assistanceDiscounts on continuing education opportunities and eventsGuidance regarding organizational structure, legal and tax responsibilitiesOption of creating a Chapter logo and webpage on NACPM’s website